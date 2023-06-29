Andrew Cushin shares video for ‘It’s Coming Round Again’ – filmed on tour with Louis Tomlinson

Andrew Cushin has shared a music video for his single ‘It’s Coming Round Again’ — filmed during his tour with Louis Tomlinson. Check it out below.

The track was the latest single to be taken from his hotly anticipated debut album, ‘Waiting For The Rain’, which is set to arrive on September 29. Now, the upcoming Newcastle singer-songwriter has shared the visual accompaniment for the song, which he filmed while on tour with former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson.

Taking place backstage at one of the venues that he played at while supporting Tomlinson, the video shows the 23-year-old with his acoustic guitar — performing the tranquil ballad both backstage and in front of a sold-out crowd.

The single is the fourth to be taken from the upcoming album, released hot on the heels of ‘4.5%’, ‘You’ll Be Free’ and ‘Dream For A Moment’. Check out the new music video below.

Currently, emerging Newcastle singer is still embarking on his ongoing shows with Tomlinson, and playing various arena dates across the USA. Upcoming shows include slots in New York, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

He will then head back to the UK, and is set to play his own headline show in New York at the Mercury Lounge on 31st July.

“This is insane – I’m taking songs I wrote in my bedroom and playing them to thousands of American fans,” he said, reflecting on the tour. “I’m in total disbelief. I’ll be forever grateful to Louis and his team for this opportunity.”

“I’m just trying to do the best I can, people are really into the tunes. I just can’t wait for the next show,” he added. “This is also the first time I’ve ever been to America! I’m trying my best to take it all in and meet as many people as I can.”

Cushin’s upcoming album was produced by Dave Eringa (Manic Street Preachers) and recorded at Rockfield Studios in Monmouth and The Libertines Albion Rooms studios in Margate.

Due to high demand, Cushin has also added an additional show in his hometown at Newcastle’s City Hall (December 16), set to take place as part of his previously announced Waiting For The Rain Tour. Find a full list of his headline dates below and visit here for tickets.

Andrew Cushin’s tour dates are:

OCTOBER

12 – Carlisle, Brickyard

13 – Belfast, Voodoo

14 – Dublin, Academy 2

16 – Liverpool, O2 Academy2

17 – Oxford, O2 Academy2

18 – London, Scala

19 – Bristol, Thekla

21 – Birmingham, O2 Institute2

22 – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

24 – Brighton, Patterns

25 – Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms

26 – Leicester, O2 Academy2

28 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

29 – Leeds, Wardrobe

31 – Sheffield, O2 Academy2

NOVEMBER

1 – Glasgow, St. Lukes

2 – Manchester, Band On The Wall

4 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall (SOLD OUT)

DECEMBER

16 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Last year, Louis Tomlinson spoke about his determination to support upcoming new talent, particularly by bringing emerging artists onto his tours.

He discussed the subject during his own Away From Home festival last year, in which he told NME that one of the main reasons why he began the festival was because he had been wanting to provide a platform that would “showcase upcoming bands”.

“I’ve always been really interested in the development stage of bands’ careers,” he said. “I think they’re some of the most exciting times. So any way where I can help anything like that, that’s always been really important to me.”

He also discussed the increasingly difficult circumstances that new artists are faced with in the current day, as well as how he tries to offer advice to new artists who reach out to him online.