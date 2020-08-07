Watch Annie Hamilton cover Methyl Ethel’s ‘Ubu’ for Like A Version

Annie Hamilton performed a cover of ‘Ubu’ by Methyl Ethel for triple j’s Like A Version this morning (August 7).

Originally released in 2017, the track appeared on Methyl Ethel’s second album, ‘Everything Is Forgotten’. Watch Annie Hamilton’s rendition below:

“I’m a huge fan of Methyl Ethel and I love the song,” Hamilton said in an interview after her performance.

“It was a bit intimidating choosing it because it is such an amazing song in its own right.”

“But I also felt like it was really relevant to this kind of weird, crazy time we’re in at the moment. Lyrically this idea of a person withdrawing and pulling back and at the moment, everyone’s so isolated.”

Hamilton performed the cover with a four-piece band.

“I almost forgot how good it felt just getting in a room with other people and just making loud noises and just playing. It’s so satisfying,” she said.

As is tradition, Hamilton also performed an original, playing through her track ‘Panic’. The song is the final track from Hamilton’s self-titled debut EP, released in May.

It isn’t the first time Hamilton has performed for Like A Version. In 2015, she covered ‘Great Southern Land’ by Icehouse with her band, Little May.

Last year, she sang backing vocals and played guitar for Jack River’s cover of ‘Truly Madly Deeply’ by Savage Garden. Hamilton also showed off her xylophone skills on Dustin Tebbutt’s cover of ‘Young Folks’ by Peter, Bjorn and John back in 2014.