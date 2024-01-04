Watch Anthrax’s Scott Ian celebrate 60th birthday with “epic” party jam with famous friends from Metallica, Machine Head and more

Anthrax’s Scott Ian celebrated his 60th birthday in style on New Year’s Eve, inviting a list of famous friends for an “epic” party jam.

The festivities took place at the Galpin Speed Shop in Van Nuys, California, and Ian’s eye-watering guestlist included Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Robb Flynn from Machine Head and Jerry Cantrell from Alice in Chains.

Ian’s Anthrax bandmates Charlie Benante and Frank Bello were also in attendance, as was Fall Out Boy’s Andrew Hurley and Whitfield Crane from Ugly Kid Joe.

The group all took part in a communal jam session. Check out footage from the night below.

Writing about the night on Instagram, Ian said: “Greatest birthday party entrance of all time. My 60th was everything I hoped it would be and I’ll be sharing clips all week. Thank you to everyone that made it happen – Pearl, Revel, Dave, Mikaela, Mary, Matt, Mark, Nate, Phil. Your hard work made my crazy dream come true! Happy new year everyone!!!”

Anthrax have recently been teasing details of a new album, including the possibility of an appearance on it from Dave Grohl.

The legendary metal band last released music in 2016 in the form of ‘For All Kings’, and have been in the studio recording their twelfth studio album. In November, they took to Instagram, posting a photo of them with Grohl, adding: “New album is going to be awesome. #FooThrax.”

That same month, Ian’s 12-year-old son Revel played ‘Everlong’ on stage alongside Foo Fighters.

It was not the first time that the younger Ian had joined Dave Grohl’s band, after previously performed the classic track with the band at the Bourbon & Beyond festival in Louisville, Kentucky in 2019.

At the start of last year, Ian commented on the possibility of anymore ‘Big 4’ shows, the grouping of metal legends that also includes Megadeth, Metallica and Slayer. Ian said “it’s certainly not going to be before [2025]. Anyone who has a question about the Big 4, hold that thought until 2025.”