Watch Arcade Fire cover Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’

Arcade Fire have covered Harry Styles’ song ‘As It Was’ during a live session at the BBC‘s Maida Vale Studios – watch their rendition of the track below.

The band, who released their sixth studio album ‘WE’ earlier this month, recorded the Styles cover for BBC Radio 2 following a longer session with 6 Music’s Steve Lamacq.

Arcade Fire’s lively, full-band cover of Styles’ ‘As It Was’ has now been shared on YouTube. The original ‘As It Was’ will feature on Styles’ upcoming third studio album ‘Harry’s House‘.

You can watch Arcade Fire take on Styles’ ‘As It Was’ below, and watch their full 6 Music set, where they perform cuts from ‘WE’ as well as 2010’s ‘The Suburbs’, here.

Both Arcade Fire and Styles performed at last month’s Coachella, with the latter headlining the California festival’s main stage. The former also recently reopened London’s KOKO venue.

Speaking to NME for their recent Big Read, Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler said that the band are hoping to execute “the definitive Arcade Fire tour” later this year.

Arcade Fire’s ‘WE’ world tour will kick off in Dublin on August 30, with UK and European dates following in September. General sale tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am local time tomorrow (May 13), and you’ll be able to find them here.

See Arcade Fire’s upcoming UK and European tour dates below.

AUGUST

30 – 3Arena, Dublin

SEPTEMBER

02 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

03 – AO Arena, Manchester

05 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

08 – The O2, London

11 – Zenith, Lille, France

12 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

14 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

15 – Accor Arena, Paris, France

17 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

18 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

21 – WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain

22 – Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal

23 – Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal

25 – Arkea Arena, Bordeaux, France

26 – Zenith de Nantes, Nantes, France

28 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

29 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany