Watch Arcade Fire perform ‘Culture War’ in new campaign video

Arcade Fire have shared a new performance of 2010 track ‘Culture War’ for a new voting campaign.

The performance came as part of Bon Iver‘s new initiative ‘A Campaign to Make Your Vote Count’, which comes as part of the larger ‘For Wisconsin’ campaign ahead of the November 3 US Presidential election.

“Get out there and vote, it’s never been more important,” frontman Win Butler said before playing ‘Culture War’, which appears as a bonus track on Arcade Fire’s 2010 album ‘The Suburbs’.

Watch the performance below:

Also on offer through the ‘For Wisconsin’ initiative is ‘A Visit With Vernon’, which will see two fans given the chance to meet Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon to discuss the election and more.

“I try not to judge people,” Vernon said in a statement. “The temperature of our society has us divided. We all want different things, so that makes sense in one way, but in another, I feel we are unduly divided. We ALL need to listen more. And the best way we can communicate with each other on this largest scale is VOTE.”

Win Butler recently said that he feels “really optimistic” about the upcoming election, adding: “Like I really genuinely — it’s not all doom and gloom. There is something happening.”

Butler also revealed that he has written “two or three” new Arcade Fire albums in lockdown. “Once your body’s already going, there’s no stopping it, so I’ve just been writing,” Butler explained. “I can’t remember a time when I’ve written more. [It] feels like being 18, sitting by the piano for five days in a row working on a melody for a verse. It’s been pretty amazing actually.”