Watch Archie Roach perform a Bob Marley medley for Like A Version

Archie Roach is the latest artist to take on triple j’s Like A Version, performing a Bob Marley medley as part of the broadcaster’s NAIDOC Week programming.

The Gunditjmara and Bundjalung artist was joined by Larrakia, Kungarrakany and Thursday Island musician Marlon Motlop, Tulampanga Pakana musician Rulla Kelly-Mansell (who perform together as Marlon x Rulla) and Kamilaroi and Wiradjuri songwriter Becca Hatch.

Roach’s medley began with a stirring rendition of Marley’s ‘Redemption Song’, before moving into ‘One Love’ with the help of Hatch’s stunning vocals. They round it out with ‘Get Up, Stand Up’, echoing the “Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!” theme of this year’s NAIDOC Week.

Watch Roach and co’s Marley medley below:

Speaking to triple j in a post-performance interview, Hatch said: “It was just really sick to be around Archie. As an artist, he’s been a trailblazer for Indigenous artists and First Nations people.”

“He’s one of our most profound storytellers to ever be able to grace our shores and our country,” added Kelly-Mansell. “So to be able to be in his presence and work with him on Like A Version was amazing. He’s done so much for us and our communities, and inspired so many of us.”

“He was the soundtrack to my childhood,” said Motlop. “For me to be here and be in the same room and in his presence is such a thrill.”

In addition to the cover, Roach also performed ‘One Song’, a beautiful story of Country and connection he shared earlier this year. Watch that below too:

Roach launched an interview series titled Uncle Archie’s Kitchen Table Yarns last year, which included an episode in conversation with Marlon x Rulla.

The First Nations music legend was honoured with an induction into the ARIA Hall Of Fame in 2020, where he also performed ‘Took The Children Away’. Later, Roach revealed in an interview that he’d been critically ill during the performance and had to be taken to and from the event in an ambulance.

The musician’s continued health struggles meant that his April 2022 tour of New South Wales was the last one he’ll do in that state, saying at the time, “my health is my biggest challenge”.

Roach was honoured at this year’s Reclink Community Cup, with his 2016 song ‘Let Love Rule’ adopted as the football event’s official theme.