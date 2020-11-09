Watch Archie Roach perform an intimate ‘Summer of My Life’ with Jess Hitchcock

Warning for Torres Strait Islander and Indigenous readers: The following story contains mention of deceased persons.

Archie Roach performed an intimate rework of his 1990 track ‘Summer of My Life’ with Jess Hitchcock on the second episode of The Sound‘s latest season yesterday (November 9).

Roach recorded the rendition at St Brigid’s Church on Gunditjmara Country, located in south western Victoria, with subdued acoustic guitar, and supporting violin and cello – watch the moving performance below.

Advertisement

Last night’s episode of The Sound also featured performances from Midnight Oil, Missy Higgins, Ocean Alley, Tasman Keith and more. Christine Anu, Ngaiire, Electric Fields‘ Zaachariah Fielding and Emma Donovan covered Warumpi Band’s 1987 track ‘My Island Home’ from their respective hometowns.

Roach’s performance comes ahead of the release of ‘The Songs of Charcoal Lane’, which reimagines his debut album, ‘Charcoal Lane’, to mark 30 years since its original release.

Roach recorded the new versions in his kitchen in southwest Victoria during lockdown with musicians Stephen Magnusson and Sam Anning, along with recording engineer Hadyn Buxton. He’s already previewed a new version of ‘Took The Children Away’ and it appears that his performance on The Sound is the arrangement of ‘Summer of My Life’ likely to appear on the new album.

Advertisement

Roach also recently launched a picture-book edition ‘Took The Children Away’, featuring illustrations by his late partner and musical collaborator Ruby Hunter.