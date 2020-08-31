Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga performed their collaboration ‘Rain On Me’ live for the first time at the MTV VMAs 2020.

The pair picked up the awards for Best Collaboration and Song Of The Year for the track earlier in the night (August 30).

Opening her performance with a snippet of ‘911’, which featured on her latest album ‘Chromatica’, Gaga slid down a pole into a room of mannequins before emerging on a stage resembling the album’s artwork.

Advertisement

Grande joined the star next, emerging from a cylinder-shaped structure at the back of the stage. Both musicians wearing masks for the performance, with Gaga’s flashing with neon lights as she sang.

The medley finished with Gaga performing ‘Stupid Love’ solo, beginning it from a piano shaped like a brain before joining her band and dancers back on the main stage space. “I want your love, I want it all night and every day,” she said as she moved between stages.

“But I want you to love yourself, tonight and every night. Celebrate yourself, love who you are, be kind. Mask up. Be brave and braver all the time. Make it stupid.” Watch footage of the performance above now.

Other performers who have taken to the stage at the ceremony tonight include Doja Cat, The Weeknd and BTS, who gave the debut live performance of their new single ‘Dynamite’ from Seoul.

Advertisement

The MTV VMAs 2020 began with a special tribute to Chadwick Boseman, dedicating the socially-distanced ceremony to the Black Panther star following his death on Friday (August 28).