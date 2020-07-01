GAMING  

Watch Arlo Parks cover Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Moon Song’

The original is lifted from Phoebe Bridgers' new album, 'Punisher'

By Eddy Lim
Arlo Parks shares cover of Phoebe Bridgers' 'Black Dog'
Arlo Parks and Phoebe Bridgers. Credit: Jenn Five/NME and Frank Ockenfels

Arlo Parks has shared a stunning cover of Phoebe Bridgers‘ ‘Moon Song’ as part of her “lo fi lounge” video series, in which she performs both covers and original songs from her home. So far, Parks has covered tracks from Clairo, Hayley Williams, Frank Ocean, Solange and more.

Watch the full performance below:

“This is ‘Moon Song’ by Phoebe Bridgers from her new album ‘Punisher’,” Parks wrote on Facebook.

“Her surrealism, her dark humour, her gift for making the hyper specific universal is something I think about most days. Thanks for being a star Phoebe Bridgers.”

‘Moon Song’ is taken from Bridgers’ latest record, ‘Punisher’, which dropped on June 18. The record follows her 2017 debut album ‘Stranger In The Alps’, and her 2019 collaboration with Bright EyesConor Oberst, ‘Better Oblivion Community Centre’.

In a five-star reviewNME described ‘Punisher’ as “atmospheric indie with an undercurrent of anxiety”, adding: “The LA songwriter’s ability to paint this lingering feeling of dread so vividly is perhaps the biggest factor in her rapid rise to cultish indie household name”.

In addition to her YouTube covers, Parks performed an acoustic cover of Radiohead‘s ‘Creep’ in early June for a new short film entitled Shy Radicals.

Recently, she also performed a stripped-back rendition of her song ‘Black Dog’ in front of Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage.

