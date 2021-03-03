Watch Arlo Parks perform ‘Black Dog’ on ‘Fallon’

Arlo Parks is the latest act to feature on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing her single ‘Black Dog’.

Filmed in a rustic room in London, the recording sees Parks backed by a full band for the performance. Watch the clip below:

Parks put on a similar performance of ‘Hurt’ for Kimmel earlier this year, which marked her US television debut.

‘Black Dog’ is lifted from Parks’ debut album, ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’, which was released in January through Beatnik/Transgressive.

The LP was given five stars from NME upon its release, writing that Parks had “crafted a quietly subversive pop record that, for all its deceptive softness, challenges old perceptions of sexuality and mental health”.

“Arlo Parks may be the voice of Gen Z, but there’s no doubt that this is a universal collection of stories that’ll provide solace for listeners of all ages and backgrounds for decades to come.”

Since releasing ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’, Parks has shared a cover of Clairo’s ‘Bags’, performed on Later… with Jools Holland, hosted a one-hour Radiohead special for BBC Radio 6 Music and revealed she will feature on Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats’ forthcoming album, ‘Unlocked 1.5’.

Parks will be touring the UK, Europe and the US throughout the rest of the year, kicking off in Belgium next month.