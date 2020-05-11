Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Warsnop has shared a cover of Amy Winehouse‘s ‘Back To Black’.

His take on the track is the first of a series of cover versions he has recorded from isolation. You can listen to his version below.

“I wanted to take some time to pay homage to some of the songs and artists that I love and who inspire me, and Amy Winehouse does so in spades,” he told Rock Sound. “The soul and transparency in her music was always something I was drawn to, and it was a wonderful day spent in her shoes remaking and reimagining one of her greatest works with my own twist.

“Amy, you were a true artist in the purest sense of the word. We were touched by your passion and your uniqueness. Your music will forever hold a place in our hearts.”

Meanwhile, the Yorkshire band’s forthcoming new album ‘Like A House On Fire’, is set for release this Friday (May 15).

Speaking about the LP, guitarist Ben Bruce said that the band had “been working our asses off for the last couple of years on creating this album”.

“We are absolutely in love with what we have created,” he said. “There are songs about triumph, strength and resilience. There are songs about losing love, losing passion and losing faith. There are songs about moving on to new things and songs celebrating our journey.

“This album is filled with love and passion from the five original members of Asking Alexandria.”

They are also set to embark on a UK tour in October which will kick off in Glasgow before visits to Manchester and Birmingham. They’ll end the jaunt with a show at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on October 23.