Watch Avril Lavigne let Yungblud give her a haircut

Avril Lavigne has shared a video on Instagram of Yungblud cutting her hair – watch below.

Both musicians posted the video, which shows Lavigne sitting on a toilet with Yungblud behind her. “I need a beer,” Lavigne says at the start of the video as Yungblud grabs a chunk of her hair.

“Are you ready? Are you nervous?” He then asks, before cutting her hair. Though it appears to be her extensions and not her actual hair that he’s cutting, Lavigne exclaims “Oh my god, bro!” as Yungblud continues to chop.

The accompanying caption “I’m A Mess” suggests that the pair may be hinting at an upcoming collaboration. Lavigne’s fiancée, the musician Mod Sun, commented on the post: “Haircut looks great! U did well @yungblud new song maybe?”