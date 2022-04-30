Watch Avril Lavigne perform ‘Complicated’ with Olivia Rodrigo

Avril Lavigne joined Olivia Rodrigo onstage last night (April 29) to perform her debut single ‘Complicated’ – watch footage below

Rodrigo has been performing ‘Complicated’ at every night of her ‘Sour’ World Tour since it kicked off at the start of the month, alongside a cover of ‘Seether’ by Verruca Salt.

Last night in Toronto, she was joined onstage by Lavigne to perform the pop-punk classic. Rodrigo introduced the singer as someone “who broke down so many barriers, and opened so many doors for girls like me. I’m so, so, so lucky that she came here tonight to sing with me.”

After the performance, she said Lavigne was “so fucking cool.” Check out the footage below:

Taking to Instagram after the show, Lavigne wrote: “Jumped up to sing ‘Complicated’ on stage with Olivia Rodrigo in Toronto tonight. It was very sweet to perform with you tonight on your SOUR tour!! Have an incredible tour gurl. Keep killing it. Sending you so much love.”

Last year, Lavigne celebrated Rodrigo for helping to revive “rock-and-roll in the charts” and praised her for being “an honest voice” to young women

“I think it’s important for people like Olivia to give an honest voice to so many young women who are still discovering themselves,” Lavigne said. “Her songs are her truth, and you can really feel that. You can tell it’s real by the way all of her fans grab onto every single word she says.”

Olivia Rodrigo’s tour for ‘Sour’ continues across North America throughout May with Holly Humberstone opening every show. The tour then heads to the UK and Europe, where Rodrigo will be supported by Baby Queen.

Check out dates below:

MAY 2022

03 – Boston, Roadrunner!

04 – Washington DC, Anthem!

06 – Philadelphia, The Met!

07 – Philadelphia, The Met!

09 – Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy!

10 – Nashville, Grand Ole Opry House!

13 – Austin, Moody Amphitheater!

14 – Irving, Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory!

17 – Phoenix, Arizona Federal Theatre!

18 – San Diego, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park!

20 – Las Vegas, The Chelsea!

21 – Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Bowl!

24 – Los Angeles, Greek Theatre!

25 – Los Angeles, Greek Theatre!

JUNE 2022

11 – Hamburg, Stadtpark^

13 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall^

15 – Zurich, Halle 622^

16 – Milan, Fabrique^

18 – Cologne, Palladium^

19 – Brussels, Forest National^

21 – Paris, Zénith^

22 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live^

29 – Cork, Live At The Marquee^

30 – Dublin, Fairview Park^

JULY 2022

02 – Glasgow, O2 Academy^

03 – Manchester, O2 Apollo^

04 – Birmingham, O2 Academy^

06 – London, Eventim Apollo^

07 – London, Eventim Apollo^

! with Holly Humberstone

^ with Baby Queen