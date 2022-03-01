Watch Avril Lavigne perform with Travis Barker and Blackbear on ‘Kimmel’

Avril Lavigne performed her recent single ‘Love It When You Hate Me’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (February 28) – watch below.

The Blackbear-featuring track appears on Lavigne’s seventh studio album, ‘Love Sux’, which was released last Friday (February 25) via Travis Barker‘s label DTA Records. Barker also co-produced the song, among other cuts on the LP.

Appearing as the musical guest on yesterday’s episode of Kimmel, Lavigne was joined by the aforementioned artists as she delivered an energetic performance of the pop-punk-infused single.

The Canadian singer-songwriter and her band played among large black inflatable props in front of a red screen that displayed the ‘Love Sux’ logo. At the end of the song, confetti was fired onto the studio stage.

You can watch Avril Lavigne’s live performance of ‘Love It When You Hate Me’ here:

‘Love Sux’ also features contributions from Machine Gun Kelly (on ‘Bois Lie’) and Barker’s Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus (‘All I Wanted’). Lavigne said it was a “huge honour” to work with the latter musician, who she called “one of my favourite artists”.

In a review of the singer’s latest album, NME wrote: “‘Love Sux’ is a progressive pop-punk album that eschews the old rules – but not at the expense of maximalist, joyful guitar anthems.”

Earlier this month, Avril Lavigne postponed her 2022 UK and European tour “due to the ongoing issues surrounding the pandemic”. She is now scheduled to return to the UK in May 2023.

In other news, Lavigne has announced a 20th anniversary edition of her debut album ‘Let Go’.