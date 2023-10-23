Watch Avril Lavigne sing ‘Sk8er Boi’ with All Time Low at When We Were Young festival

Avril Lavigne made a surprise appearance at When We Were Young festival this weekend to sing ‘Sk8er Boi’ with All Time Low.

The pop-punk star, who dropped out of the second weekend of the emo rock festival last year, returned for the 2023 instalment in Las Vegas for two surprise performances with All Time Low on Saturday (October 21).

She first joined for ‘Fake As Hell’, her new collaborative track with the band, before launching into a performance of her 2002 hit ‘Sk8er Boi’.

Check out footage below.

Lavigne performed at the inaugural first weekend of last year’s When We Were Young festival, before she had to drop out the following week due to “unforeseen circumstances”. Death Cab For Cutie stepped in as a replacement for the singer.

Last year, All Time Low were Lavigne’s onstage guests at the festival, where they performed a cover of Blink-182‘s ‘All The Small Things’.

In 2022 the festival got off to a difficult start after the first day was cancelled due to weather warnings and resulting safety fears. But day two of the bash went ahead with both Paramore and My Chemical Romance on the bill.

In a four-star review of When We Were Young, NME wrote that the “nostalgic emo-fest reigns in a new age of pop-punk”.

It added: “It takes a lot to live up to the hype and pull off what many thought was impossible, but as fans head back into the desert in their checkered vans with wide smiles across their faces, it’s safe to say the emo fest was not only a party for those desiring nostalgia but proof positive of a more inclusive post-punk future.”

Elsewhere at the 2022 festival, My Chemical Romance and The All-American Rejects wore ‘old’ style make-up in an apparent nod to their legacy as emo elders.