Watch Axl Rose join Carrie Underwood to perform Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

Carrie Underwood recently invited Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose on stage to perform the latter’s ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ together at her recent concert in Los Angeles.

Underwood brought Rose out during the encore portion of her set at the Crypto.com Arena on March 13, where both of them would sing a rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Welcome To The Jungle’.

Watch the pair perform ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ below.

This performance would mark the first time that Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose have performed the track together. Underwood first performed with the Guns N’ Roses frontman in April last year, when she brought him out to perform ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ and ‘Paradise City’ during her headlining performance at California’s Stagecoach Festival 2022.

Elsewhere during her concert, Underwood performed a slew of her biggest hits including ‘Good Girl’, ‘Hate My Heart’, ‘Ghost Story’ and ‘Last Name’ before ending the show with ‘Before He Cheats’.

Axl Rose and his Guns N’ Roses bandmates are set to headline Glastonbury later this year alongside Elton John and Arctic Monkeys. Check out the Glastonbury line-up here.

Last month, Guns N’ Roses announced a European tour through June and July before heading to North America in August for a tour that spans three months. You can buy UK tickets here, European tickets here and North American tickets here.

The tour announcement comes after the band revealed in December that they will be headlining British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park for first time this June. Guns N’ Roses join the previously announced Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band, Billy Joel, Pink with special guest Gwen Stefani, Take That and BLACKPINK on the BST Hyde Park billing for 2023 so far.