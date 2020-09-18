Watch Azure Ryder cover Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’ for Like A Version

Azure Ryder covered Dua Lipa‘s hit ‘Don’t Start Now’ for triple j’s ‘Like A Version’ this morning (September 18).

In her debut appearance for the series, Ryder stripped the pop banger back and gave it a melancholy air.

As is tradition, Ryder also played an original for the segment, choosing ‘Dizzy’ from her debut 2020 EP ‘Running With The Wolves’. Watch it and her cover of ‘Don’t Start Now’ below.

In a post-performance interview, Ryder spoke about her personal admiration for Lipa and her music.

“I met her middle of last year and she had such a grace and strength as a person. I think that really flows through to her music,” she said.

Ryder said she arranged the cover with her producer Chris Collins in a Byron Bay studio, moving to “strip it back and get to the bare bones of the song”.

“I think there’s a hidden story there about the love that you give to someone, and them not giving it back to you. That strength of letting it go, and not letting them steal your heart anymore; that’s really strong, and I wanted to highlight that…any instrument that got added into that landscape [of the cover] is essential,” she said.

