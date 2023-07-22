Watch Baby Queen’s video for new single ‘We Can Be Anything’

Baby Queen has shared a brand new song and video – watch ‘We Can Be Anything’ below.

The video was premiered on the Instagram page for Netflix show Heartstopper, which Baby Queen contributed the song ‘Colours Of You’ to in 2022.

Discussing the idea behind the new song, Baby Queen said in a statement: “I’ve been having a prolonged existential crisis for the better part of the past 5 years and would consider myself to be a nihilist in many ways, which has made being alive quite bleak at times. I think human beings really crave purpose but there is ultimately no clear-cut reason we’re here and if there is one, we’re just not intelligent enough to figure it out.

“Despite it all, life is beautiful and i think our lack of purpose and our insignificance gives us the greatest level of freedom. Society, culture, rules, laws – these are all constructs. I like to believe that as long as you’re not hurting people, you do have the freedom and the prerogative to do with your life what you will.”

She added: That’s what this song is about: non-confinement and non-conformity in the face of what is essentially absurdity. I just want people to listen to it and feel free – because they are free.”

Watch the ‘We Can Be Anything’ video below.

The new track follows recent single ‘Dream Girl’, the first release from Baby Queen’s upcoming debut album.

Baby Queen spent a lot of 2022 on a support tour with Olivia Rodrigo, while the cast of Heartstopper joined Baby Queen on stage for her performance of ‘Colours Of You’ at a headline show in London.

“To be asked to be a part of a story as beautiful and culturally important as Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper was unbelievable, and still feels completely surreal,” she said about recording ‘Colours Of You’ for the show.