Watch Bad Bunny perform ‘La Noche de Anoche’ with Rosalía on ‘SNL’

Bad Bunny and Rosalía teamed up on Saturday Night Live to deliver a performance of their new single ‘La Noche de Anoche’.

The new single received its live debut on last night’s show (February 20), following the official video release last weekend, on an episode that also saw Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page take up hosting duties on the long-running entertainment show.

Bad Bunny also delivered an acoustic rendition of ‘Te Deseo lo Mejor’ while sat on a blue-lit staircase on stage. Both tracks featured on the Puerto Rican rapper’s latest album ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’, which was released last November – watch the SNL performances below.

Meanwhile, last month Bad Bunny fulfilled a “childhood dream” when he performed at the 2021 WWE’s Royal Rumble. He played his song ‘Booker T’ at the event, rapping and dancing around the real Booker T, who is a wrestler-turned-commentator.

“Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true,” the rapper said in an interview ahead of the performance. “I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world.”

Bad Bunny is also set to make his acting debut. He has been cast in two upcoming films: American Sole, alongside Pete Davidson, and Bullet Train, which will also star Brad Pitt and Lady Gaga.