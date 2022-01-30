Watch Bad Bunny take on wrestler Brock Lesnar at WWE’s Royal Rumble

Bad Bunny took on wrestler Brock Lesnar at WWE’s Royal Rumble in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday (January 29).

The reggaeton star’s history with WWE began in 2021 when he wrote the track ‘Booker T’, named after one of the organisation’s wrestlers. Bad Bunny went on to perform the song at the 2021 Royal Rumble, before getting into the ring himself and taking part in the action.

Now, the musician has returned to the Royal Rumble, where he was reportedly the 27th person to get into the ring out of a total of 30 wrestlers. During his seven minutes in the contest, he eliminated wrestlers Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler.

Bad Bunny then faced up to Brock Lesnar, who ended up eliminating him – and the other five remaining competitors – from the competition. You can watch footage of the two going up against each other below.

The star will return to a different kind of live performance later this year when he embarks on his first North and South American stadium tour. Dubbed World’s Hottest Tour, the run of shows will kick off in Orlando, Florida on August 5 and continue until October 28 when it concludes in Santiago.

Before that, Bad Bunny will also hold an arena tour, which will begin in February. The 35-show tour has sold out already, with more than half a million tickets sold in total.

Bad Bunny ended 2021 as the world’s most-listened-to-artist on Spotify for the second year running. The Puerto Rican artist’s songs were streamed a total of 9.1billion times – an increase of 800million.

Earlier this month, Halsey hinted that she could collaborate with the musician in the future, saying the idea “has been discussed”. One fan tweeted (in Spanish) “a song with Bad Bunny please I beg you” at Halsey, to which they replied: “Honestly? It has been discussed.”