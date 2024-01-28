Watch Bad Omens and Poppy debut ‘V.A.N.’ live in Berlin

Bad Omens and Poppy have played their collaboration ‘V.A.N.’ live for the first time in Berlin last night (January 27).

The rock artists dropped their collaboration earlier this week after Bad Omens teased the song by wiping their social media. Notably, it features no vocals from the band’s frontman Noah Sebastien, with Poppy singing the entirety of the track.

Poppy is currently opening for Bad Omens on their current run of European dates and midway through the set, they let her take centre stage for ‘V.A.N.’

The song, whose title is an acronym for ‘violence against nature’, sees Poppy take on the persona of a humanoid, as she attempts to break out of a laboratory. “You’ve been running from me, the digital second coming / And I’m here whether you like it or not”, Poppy intones menacingly.

Check out footage of the performance below:

Poppy performing "V.A.N" with Bad Omens tonight in Berlin, Germany: pic.twitter.com/6PmRIgU3mp — Poppy Updates (@PoppyUpdate) January 27, 2024

Frontman Noah Sebastien said about the track: “That’s a song that started just with the hook ‘Violence against nature’, and then after saving the project with the acronym and seeing it we realized it could be fun to think of ‘VAN’ as a name. Thus the rabbit hole of

ideas began that led us to decide to write lyrics from the perspective of an artificial intelligence gone rogue.”

The song is also the first teaser to the band’s forthcoming project ‘CONCRETE FOREVER’, also known as ‘CONCRETE JUNGLE OST’. The project will be an “experimental extension’ of their 2022 LP ‘THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND’, as well as the soundtrack to their comic book universe ‘Concrete Jungle’.

The artists will be touring Europe together until mid-February, after which Poppy will play a run of headline dates in the UK with Wargasm in support. Tickets for Poppy’s ‘Zig’ tour are on sale via Ticketmaster now.

Bad Omens will then head back out on the road in the US from April before playing a run of European festivals, including Download Festival.

Catch all the tour dates down below and get any remaining tickets for US shows here and UK shows here.

BAD OMENS 2024 TOUR DATES:

JANUARY

28 – Palladium Cologne – Cologne, Germany*

29 – Palladium Cologne – Cologne, Germany*

30 – Zenith, Munich, Germany*

FEBRUARY

1 – Halle 622 – Zürich, Switzerland*

2 – Stadthalle Offenbach – Offenbach Am Main, Germany*

4 – Poppodium 013 – Tilburg, Netherlands*

5 – Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, Belgium*

6 – Salle Pleyel – Paris, France*

8 – Messe Dresden – Dresden, Germany*

9 – SaSaZu – Praha, Czech Republic*

10 – Congress Innsbruck – Innsbruck, Austria*

11 – Alcatraz – Milan, Italy*

APRIL

21 – Boeing Center at Tech Port – San Antonio, TX

23 – Revel Entertainment Center – Albuquerque, NM

25 – Mesa Amphitheatre – Mesa, AZ

27 – Sick New World – Las Vegas, NV

30 – Tulsa Theater – Tulsa, OK

MAY

2 – The Factory in Deep Ellum – Dallas, TX

3 – The Factory in Deep Ellum – Dallas, TX

12 – Welcome To Rockville – Daytona Beach, FL

18 – Point Fest – St. Louis, MO

JUNE

7 – Rock im Park – Nüburg, Germany

8 – Rock am Ring – Nüburg, Germany

12 – Rock For People – Hradec, Czechia

13-16 – Nova Rock – Nickelsdorf, Austria

14-16 – Download Festival – Derby, United Kingdom

26-29 – Resurrection Fest – Viveiro, Spain

27-30 – Hellfest – Clisson, France

28-30 – Tuska Festival – Helsinki, Finland

29 – Provinssi Festival – Seinäjoki, Finland

JULY

5 – Rock Werchter – Werchter, Belgium

7 – I-Days Festival – Milano, Italy

*w/Poppy

Bad Omens recently opened for Bring Me The Horizon on their UK and Ireland tour, with Sebastien coming out with the band every night to perform ‘Antivist’.