Watch Baker Boy’s unique cover of Blur’s ‘Song 2’ for Like a Version

Baker Boy has made a powerhouse debut for triple j’s Like A Version, delivering an inventive rendition of Blur‘s ‘Song 2’.

Joined by a backing band, the Arnhem Land rapper’s interpretation sees him rapping in both Yolngu Matha and English, incorporates a yidaki solo midway, and interpolates Baha Men’s classic ‘Who Let The Dogs Out?’

In addition to ‘Song 2’, Baker Boy also performed a high-energy rendition of ‘Funk Wit Us’. The track is lifted from his debut album, last year’s ‘Gela’. Watch both performances below:

‘Gela’ arrived back in October of last year, after being previewed with a long string of singles including ‘Cool As Hell’, ‘Meditjin’ (with JessB), G Flip collaboration ‘My Mind’ and more. Other featured artists on the record included Uncle Jack Charles, Yirrmal, Jerome Farah and Thando.

“I’m really glad that I took time to finish it and see what I actually want and how I wanted to paint a picture and tell my story,” Baker said of ‘Gela’ when being interviewed for an NME cover feature last year. “It’s really interesting how I could kind of see myself mature, I think.”

Last week, Baker kicked off an Australian tour in support of ‘Gela’ with a show in Sydney. The tour will continue tomorrow night with a gig at Brisbane’s Princess Theatre, before shows in Fremantle, Melbourne and Darwin next month. Find dates and details here.