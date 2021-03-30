Watch Baker Boy dance to INXS’ ‘New Sensation’ in new ad

Baker Boy has been recruited to show off his dance moves to INXS‘ 1988 hit ‘New Sensation’ in a new ad.

The video, made for LEGO’s AR video app VIDIYO, sees Baker Boy – real name Danzal Baker – dance throughout Sydney in a colourful outfit, culminating in a huge crowd of children dancing atop the Sydney Opera House stairs.

In addition, the clip stars INXS members Jon Farriss and Kirk Pengilly, who Baker meets while dancing up stairs inside the iconic venue.

Watch the full ad below:

This new appearance from Baker Boy comes less than a week after the release of his latest single ‘Ride’.

Marking the first release of Baker’s for 2021, it saw him reunite with his cousin Yirrmal, after their joint track ‘Marryuna’ arrived in 2017.

In other INXS news, earlier today it was revealed that the band’s Andrew Farriss and late singer Michael Hutchence are nominees for several 2021 APRA Music Awards for Dua Lipa‘s ‘Break My Heart’. The pair were credited as writers on the track, which samples INXS’ 1987 smash ‘Need You Tonight’.

‘Break My Heart’ is nominated for ‘Most Performed Australian Work’ and ‘Most Performed Pop Work’.

Andrew Farriss and Pengilly reunited last year, joining Amy Shark on stage for her performance at the NRL Grand Final where she covered the band’s ‘Never Tear Us Apart’.