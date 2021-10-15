Watch Baker Boy’s raw, one-take video for new song ‘Survive’

Baker Boy has unveiled the music video for his new single ‘Survive’, coinciding with the release of his long-awaited debut album ‘Gela’.

The video was directed by Baker Boy – real name Danzal Baker – himself, in co-operation with Aurie Indianna, and features a one-take, close-up shot of Baker performing the powerful song against a white backdrop.

The song also features a spoken interlude from actor Uncle Jack Charles, a member of the Stolen Generation, saying: “My survival ability now rests on the fact that I have to share that journey of surviving. Share it with those that are still survive against the enormous odds of the vicious cycle, the merry-go-round of prisoners in and out of prison, the perpetual journey of going from one addiction to another.”

Watch the video for ‘Survive’ below.

In a statement, Baker said the concept for the video was inspired by Sinead O’Connor and her iconic visuals for ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’.

“When Aurie showed me the Sinead O’Connor video I was like ‘Damn, you can just feel the emotion’ and with a song like Survive, I just want it to hit,” Baker said. “We wanted to create a visual that made people stop and listen.”

‘Survive’ is the latest single from ‘Gela’ to receive a music video. The album, out today (October 15), has also spawned previously-released videos for ‘Cool As Hell’, ‘Meditjin’ with JessB, ‘Move’, ‘Ride’ with longtime collaborator Yirrmal and, most recently, ‘My Mind’ with G Flip. He also dropped another single, ‘Butterflies’, last month.