Watch Bakers Eddy play ’21’ live at The Forum

Bakers Eddy have shared a live video performance of their latest single, ’21’, filmed at iconic Melbourne venue, The Forum.

The clip was recorded during the Sounds Better Together concert series held across Melbourne in January and organised by Frontier Touring. For their part in the series, Bakers Eddy performed a gig alongside The Living End on January 27.

Watch the live video for ’21’ below:

Upon its release, lead singer Ciarann Babbington said that ’21’ “symbolises the shift from teenage innocence to adult ‘bullshit’ and all the fear, excitement and uncertainty that goes with a major change like that”.

Alongside their live video, Bakers Eddy have today (March 30) added two more shows to their upcoming single launch tour.

After playing the first three shows of the tour this month, Bakers Eddy will head up to Sydney to perform two shows at The Chippo on May 7. The following night (May 8), they’ll take the stage at Wollongong’s Dicey Riley’s. Tickets to the two shows are on sale now.

’21’ was the band’s first track of the year, following on from their festive single ‘A Very Merry Christmas’. They released one other single in 2020, ‘T-Shirt’, which dropped in March.

Bakers Eddy’s ’21’ single launch shows are:

May

Friday 7 – Sydney, The Chippo

Saturday 8 – Wollongong, Dicey Riley’s