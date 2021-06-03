Watch Ball Park Music put a bold acoustic spin on Holy Holy’s ‘Sentimental And Monday’

Ball Park Music have taken to the Paddy Gully countryside in Queensland to deliver a striking acoustic cover of Holy Holy’s track ‘Sentimental And Monday’.

The tribute comes in celebration of both acts being announced for the 2021 Winter In The Domain festival, for which Ball Park Music and Holy Holy will co-headline a show on Sunday, July 18.

Watch Ball Park Music’s cover of ‘Sentimental And Monday’, featuring video production by drummer Daniel Hanson and audio mixed by frontman Sam Cromack, below:

‘Sentimental And Monday’ first popped up in 2015, as the third single from Holy Holy’s debut album ‘When The Storms Would Come’. While the Ball Park Music cover offers raw, folky atmospherics, the original version is a bright, slow-burning indie-pop jam with understated drums and spacey synths.

Watch the video for Holy Holy’s original version of ‘Sentimental And Monday’ below:

Ball Park Music released their eponymous sixth album last October. It spawned the singles ‘Spark Up!’ (which was followed by a live version recorded at their studio, Prawn Records), ‘Day & Age’ (which received both an in-studio redux and a performance on ABC’s The Sound), and ‘Cherub’ (which, once more, was given the live-in-studio treatment).

‘Cherub’ became a notable hit for the Brisbane band, taking out the #4 spot in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2020. Speaking with the station shortly after the countdown, however, Cromack admitted the track was a late inclusion on the record, and almost didn’t make the cut altogether.

Last month, the record was crowned Album Of The Year at the 2021 Queensland Music Awards.

Holy Holy released their third studio album, ‘My Own Pool Of Light’, in August of 2019. It was followed in June 2020 with a live EP, ‘My Own Pool Of Light (Live In Melbourne)’, which was recorded during a sold-out performance at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre in November 2019.

In April, the Sydney duo released their latest single, ‘How You Been’, which was followed with a music video in the first week of May. The track follows on from ‘Port Rd’, their genre-bending collaboration with Melbourne rapper Queen P.

In March 2020, as the global Coronavirus pandemic took steam, Holy Holy’s guitarist Sam Dawson released an “isolation love song” with partner Ali Barter, titled ‘Four Days’, with all proceeds from sales donated to Support Act’s COVID-19 emergency appeal.

The full lineup for this year’s Winter In The Domain was announced in May, and will feature performances from acts like Matt Corby, Dope Lemon (who released a new single, ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’, last week), Thelma Plum (who is currently on her own ‘Homecoming Queen’ tour), Peking Duk and The Cat Empire.

Taking place at the titular Domain in Sydney, the festivities will run from Friday, June 25 through Sunday, July 18. Tickets for all events, including Ball Park Music and Holy Holy’s festival-closing co-headliner, are on sale now via MoshTix.

Ball Park Music will also appear alongside G Flip, Thundamentals, Teenage Joans and more at the 2021 Land Of Plenty festival in Shepparton, Victoria this September.