Watch Beabadoobee deliver a grungy cover of Vanessa Carlton’s ‘A Thousand Miles’

Beabadoobee recently stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, where the singer-songwriter delivered a grungy rendition of Vanessa Carlton’s 2002 hit ‘A Thousand Miles’.

Beatrice Laus’ take amplifies the energy of the original piano-led ballad, with crunchy, overdriven guitars and propulsive drums coming courtesy of her bandmates. In addition to ‘A Thousand Miles’, Beabadoobee also performed a stripped-back acoustic version of ‘The Perfect Pair’, lifted from July’s ‘Beatopia’. Watch both performances below:

‘A Thousand Miles’ is the latest in a string of other artists’ songs Laus has made her own in recent months. She shared a cover of The Strokes‘ ‘The Adults Are talking’ as part of a deluxe edition of ‘Beatopia’ back in July, and during a SiriusXM session back in August, she covered The Sundays’ ‘Here’s Where The Story Ends’.

In a four-star review of ‘Beatopia’, NME said the “seeds that were planted” with debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’ “not only blossom, but inhabit an entirely different world”. It concluded: “The world of ‘Beatopia’ is finally in full bloom… as its creator embraces not only the vibrant colours of their own imagination, but the magic of letting the world in to see.”

Beabadoobee is currently in the midst of a UK tour that will continue Friday (October 7) with a show at O2 Academy Bristol. Later this month, she’ll kick off a North American tour that’s set to run until early December. Tickets are on sale now.