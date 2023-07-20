Watch Beabadoobee find peace as a ballerina in ‘The Way Things Go’

Beabadoobee has released her latest single, a sentimental acoustic track titled ‘The Way Things Go’ with a ballet-inspired video. Check it out below.

The song reflects on a relationship that has faded with the singer reflecting on both the good times as well as the bad.

Beabadoobee – real name Beatrice Laus – sings “Didn’t think you’d ever stoop so low / Getting with the only girl you know / A lousy route that only makes me say / ‘That’s pretty lame and that’s the way things go’ / Oh, I guess that’s just the way things go,” recalling the wrong in a past relationship but finding peace as that’s just “the way things go”.

Directed by Jacob Erland, the accompanying video features Bea and with guitarist Jacob Bugden longside a number of ballet dancers in an ornately decorated room.

Bea previously teased a short bit of the track online, which gained a huge wave of fan support with ‘The Way Things Go’ taking on a life of its own online and across TikTok.

The track follows her previous single ‘Glue Song‘ which saw her team up with Clairo for a new version of the song. Her last LP release was 2022’s ‘Beatopia’. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “The world of ‘Beatopia’ is finally in full bloom again as its creator embraces not only the vibrant colours of their own imagination, but the magic of letting the world in to see.”

She is set to embark on a run of shows across the US, including two headline dates at New York’s Terminal 5 and a night at LA’s Greek Theatre, with stops at festivals including Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and more. Visit here for tickets.

Beabadoobee 2023 tour dates are:

JULY

31 – New York, NY, Terminal 5

AUGUST

1 – New York, NY, Terminal 5

2 – Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

4 – Chicago, IL, Lollapalooza

8 – Montreal, QC, Osheaga Festival

10 – Portland, OR, Pioneer Courthouse Square

11 – Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

13 – San Francisco, CA, Outside Lands

14 – Los Angeles, CA, The Greek

OCTOBER

1 – Columbia, MD, All Things Go Music Festival

In other news, Beabadoobee recently cancelled her European leg of tour after falling really ill.

“I’m so sorry and don’t want to let anyone down. I’ve just fallen really ill and need to work on getting back to a healthy place before performing again. I’m so thankful to every single person who has bought a ticket. Refunds will be from point of purchase. All of you mean the world to me and I will be back ASAP to bring you all the best shows possible. Love Bea,” she shared in a statement posted to her official social media pages.

She also supported Taylor swift on the Texas-Florida-Georgia leg of the US ‘Eras’ Tour.

Swift even dedicated an acoustic version ‘Our Song’ to her sharing: “She [Beabadoobee] said she grew up listening to songs from the first album, and she named a specific song. I figured for her first show with us, I’d play that specific song that she said she wanted to hear. I wrote it for my ninth grade talent show, it’s called ‘Our Song’.”