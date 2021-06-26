Watch Beabadoobee bring ‘Last Day On Earth’ party to ‘Fallon’

Beabadoobee performed on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last night (June 25), bringing a party and her new song ‘Last Day On Earth’ to the show.

The track is taken from the London musician’s new EP ‘Our Extended Play’, which was also released yesterday.

During the performance, Beabadoobee and her band appeared on a studio stage, with the camera panning around to different party scenes. Actor Simon Pegg made a cameo during the track, seen eating a Cornetto, before later returning to give the indie star a fist bump.

The rendition of the song, which was co-written with The 1975’s Matty Healy and George Daniel, ended with the band and extras jumping around together on the same set. Watch the performance below now.

In a four-star review, NME said of the ‘Our Extended Play’ EP: “Repeat listens showcase a project that’s rewarding for both listeners and, by the sounds of it, the artists involved. ‘Our Extended Play’ isn’t a major statement, but if lockdown and the last year has taught us anything, it’s to embrace and cherish the little victories as and when they present themselves.”

In March, Beabadoobee spoke out about her experiences as an Asian woman amid a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. She said she had experienced racism “throughout my entire life” and that the spike in hate crimes against Asian people during the pandemic had made her “feel scared of going out”.

“I am a woman and I am also Asian,” she said. “I could go out and get assaulted and also get beaten up because of my race. That’s a terrifying thought, but it’s the reality we’re living in right now. People need to be educated in what’s going on and on how to support the Asian community.”