Watch Beabadoobee rock out in a hotel room for new ‘Worth It’ video

Beabadoobee has shared a new video for recent single ‘Worth It’ – check it out below.

The Dirty Hit singer is set to release her debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’ on October 16, and ‘Worth It’ follows recent singles ‘Sorry’ and ‘Care’ in previewing the record.

“‘Worth It’ is simply about teenage infidelity and the mistakes one can make when they’re tempted to do things,” she said of the new track.

“It’s a bit of a confession song but also an understanding that it’s a part of life.”

Watch the new ‘Worth It’ video, which sees Beabadoobee rock out in a fictional hotel room, below.

Last week, Beabadoobee shared details of a full UK and Ireland tour, set to take place in the autumn of 2021. See the full list of dates below.

In addition to the headline tour dates, the singer is also on the bill for Reading & Leeds festivals 2021, which were announced this month with headliners including Stormzy, Post Malone and Disclosure.

SEPTEMBER 2021

7 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

9 – Leeds, Beckett University

10 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

11 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

13 – Cambridge, Junction

14 – Leicester, O2 Academy

23 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

24 – Bristol, SWX

25 – Oxford, O2 Academy

28 – Dublin, The Academy

29 – Belfast, Oh Yeah Music Centre

OCTOBER 2021

2 – Newcastle, University Students’ Union

3 – Edinburgh, The Liquid Room

4 – Glasgow, SWG3

The debut album from Beabadoobee was recently previewed by huge first single ‘Care’. In a review of ‘Care’, NME wrote: “As thrilling as it is vulnerable, ‘Care’ deserves a bright and long future as a staple for the arena-swelling crowds that will inevitably continue to greet her, post-pandemic. It is thrilling to envision the heights Bea is destined to reach.”