Watch Beabadoobee’s take on The Sundays’ ‘Here’s Where The Story Ends’

Beabadoobee has put an acoustic spin on The Sundays’ 1990 song ‘Here’s Where The Story Ends’.

Both Beabadoobee’s version and the UK alt-rock outfit’s original are delivered with soft, ethereal vocal tones from female singers (Harriet Wheeler fronted The Sundays). The song differs, however, where The Sundays gradually build on their textures with additional instrumentation, while Beabadoobee – real name Beatrice Laus – sticks exclusively with two acoustic guitars to relay the song’s commanding emotions.

Listen to Beabadoobee’s spin, recorded live in the SiriusXM studio, below:

And take a listen to the original:

Laus’ in-studio cover follows the release of her second studio album, ‘Beatopia’, last month.

The follow-up to 2020’s debut LP ‘Fake It Flowers’, ‘Beatopia’ dropped on July 15 and featured the singles ‘Talk’, ‘See You Soon’, ‘Lovesong’ and ’10:36′. The release earned a four-star review from NME‘s Hollie Geraghty, who noted how ‘Beatopia’ saw Laus explore “a new sonic palette with confidence”, and that the album’s “creator embraces not only the vibrant colours of their own imagination, but the magic of letting the world in to see”.

Laus will undertake a North American tour later this year, following US dates supporting Bleachers, as well as tours in Australia and the UK.