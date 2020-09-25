You can watch Beastie Boys’ final show for free all weekend

Beastie Boys’ final live show will be streaming for free online throughout this weekend (September 26-27).

The New York rap group gave their last performance at Bonnaroo 2009, when they headlined the festival.

Shortly after the event, Adam “MCA” Yauch was diagnosed with salivary gland cancer and the band cancelled all promotional activities. Yauch died on May 4, 2012.

Footage of the performance streamed on Bonnaroo’s YouTube page on Thursday night (September 24) but, due to demand, will now be available to watch until Monday. “We’ve heard from so many fans around the world that were unable to tune in last night, so our friends at Bonnaroo are letting the set live online through the weekend,” Beastie Boys tweeted.

The last gig..

We've heard from so many fans around the world that were unable to tune in last night, so our friends at @Bonnaroo are letting the set live online through the weekend.

Check it out here: https://t.co/IEXboJhtAl pic.twitter.com/OgedhHkloH — Beastie Boys (@beastieboys) September 25, 2020

You can watch the performance in full below.

Earlier this month, Beastie Boys uploaded their 1995 hardcore EP ‘Aglio E Olio’ to streaming services for the first time. The record was put out between albums ‘Ill Communication’ and ‘Hello Nasty’, and featured Suicidal Tendencies’ drummer Amery “AWOL” Smith on the recordings.

Meanwhile, the band are set to release a new greatest hits compilation called ‘Beastie Boys Music’ next month. The collection will serve as a companion to their recent film and book.

The album will contain 20 classic tracks spanning the NYC rap-rock outfit’s 30-plus year career – including ‘No Sleep’, ‘Sabotage’ and ‘Intergalactic’. It is due for release on October 23 via Virgin EMI and will come digitally, or as a 180gram 2LP vinyl set and on CD.