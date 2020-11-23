Watch Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat team up at AMAs 2020

Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat teamed up for a performance at the American Music Awards 2020 tonight (November 22).

The pair recently collaborated on the single ‘Baby, I’m Jealous’ and they brought the track to the Los Angeles award ceremony.

Rexha began the performance on a stage made to look like a pre-historic cave. Midway through, Doja joined her for her verse, dressed as a cavewoman. Watch the performance below now.

Doja has won two awards at the ceremony so far at the time of writing. She first collected the trophy for Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B before picking up New Artist Of The Year. She lost out on Favourite Album – Soul/R&B to The Weeknd, but is still in the running for Favourite Music Video for ‘Say So’.

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes kicked off the AMAs 2020 with a debut performance of their recent collaboration ‘Monster’. Bieber also gave renditions of his latest singles ‘Lonely’ and ‘Holy’.

The Weeknd also teamed up with Kenny G to give a world premiere performance of ‘In Your Eyes’ and ‘Save Your Tears’ live from downtown LA, while Megan Thee Stallion brought ‘Body’ to the stage for the first time. Billie Eilish also gave the live debut of her new single ‘Therefore I Am’.

Elsewhere, Dua Lipa performed ‘Levitating’ live from London’s Royal Albert Hall. Earlier in the night, she collected the award for Favourite Song – Pop/Rock for ‘Don’t Start Now’.

The Weeknd collected the trophy for Favourite Album – Soul/R&B for ‘After Hours’, while Becky G won Favourite Female Artist – Latin. You can keep up with all the winners at the AMAs 2020 here.