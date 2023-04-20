Watch Beck perform ‘Possession Island’ with Gorillaz on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Beck teamed up with Gorillaz on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (April 19).

The singer-songwriter joined Damon Albarn for a rendition of their ‘Cracker Island’ collaboration ‘Possession Island’.

The live take, which you can view below, saw Albarn singing the opening on piano before Beck joined him on vocals for the remainder of the song.

Advertisement

They performed the track for the first time at a gig at Los Angeles’ Forum last September. Beck also previously appeared on ‘The Valley Of The Pagans’ on Gorillaz’s 2020 album ‘Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez’ .

‘Cracker Island’ arrived back in February as Gorillaz’ eighth studio album, with a deluxe edition following just a week later. In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Thomas Smith wrote that “Albarn and his team appear unburdened by living up to a concept, and instead turn in a consistently enjoyable record that shows why they remain relevant so far into their career”.

Meanwhile, Gorillaz performed tracks from the record for their set at Coachella last weekend, which also featured collaborations with Slowthai, Thundercat and De La Soul.

Thundercat was the first to join Albarn and co. on the titular Coachella Stage, performing the title track from Gorillaz’ ‘Cracker Island’ album. Shortly thereafter, the band were joined by Peven Everett (for their performance of ‘Strobelite’), Jamie Principle (for ‘Hollywood’) and Bootie Brown (for ‘New Gold’).

De La Soul later came out to perform their part on ‘Feel Good Inc.’ (with the song dedicated to late member David ‘Trugoy The Dove’ Jolicoeur, who died in February).

Advertisement

They are due to perform on the first night of the second Coachella weekend again tomorrow (April 21).