Watch Becky G perform ‘The Fire Inside’ at the 2024 Oscars

Becky G has taken to the stage at the 2024 Oscars to perform ‘The Fire Inside’. Check out footage of the moment below.

The Mexican-American singer and songwriter took to the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood last night (March 10) to perform a rendition of the song, which is taken from the soundtrack to Flamin’ Hot.

Penned by the renowned songwriter Diane Warren, the rendition saw the singer celebrate her home and heritage, singing in front of CGI flames and alongside an all-girl choir.

On the night, ‘The Fire Inside’ was nominated for the Best Original Song alongside American Symphony’s ‘It Never Went Away’, Killers of the Flower Moon’s ‘Wahzhazhe’, and Barbie’s ‘I’m Just Ken’. Ultimately, the award went to Billie Eilish and Finneas for another Barbie track ‘What Was I Made For?’ – which was also performed earlier in the ceremony.

Flamin’ Hot follows the inspiring success story of Richard Montañez, who contributed to the worldwide cultural success of the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The performance at the Oscars also comes following Becky G taking to the stage at Coachella last summer, and using her set to bring out and celebrate other Mexican artists including Peso Pluma, JOP, and Marca MP.

“To dedicate a whole 20 minutes in my set to just that, it’s because our music and our culture is something that I am so inspired by,” she told Rolling Stone about the festival slot. “Maybe it hasn’t been represented in my music in the past, but it is in the way that I work and in the way that I share, whether it be opportunities, songs, or just all those collaborative efforts, I think it really does come from the blood that runs through my veins.”

One of the most talked about performances at the ceremony was that by Ryan Gosling, who – after weeks of uncertainty – performed the hit song ‘I’m Just Ken’ clad in an all-pink Barbie-inspired outfit.

Co-writer and producer Mark Ronson also joined him in the performance, as did Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Wolfgang Van Halen, director Greta Gerwig, leading actor Margot Robbie and America Ferrera.

Gosling’s La La Land co-star Emma Stone also chimed in with vocals, while his Barbie cast mates Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Scott Evans joined him for the choreography.

In other Becky G news, back in November the Latin pop artist teamed up with South Korean singer BIBI for the first time to share the single ‘Amigos’.

It marked Becky G’s second K-pop collaboration following the release of ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ with BTS’ J-Hope in 2019.