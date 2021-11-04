Watch Beddy Rays’ rollicking cover of Thelma Plum’s ‘Better In Blak’ for Like A Version

Brisbane outfit Beddy Rays have taken to the triple j studios for the broadcaster’s Like A Version segment, covering Thelma Plum‘s ‘Better In Blak’.

They’ve turned up the tempo of the original, delivering a rollicking rendition with thrashing drums and blazing guitars. It’s a true Beddy Rays rock-twist on Plum’s pop song, which appeared on her 2019 album of the same name, without detracting from the core message of the track.

“You grow up being Indigenous, you hear a lot of racism all the time,” said vocalist and guitarist Jacko Van Issum in a post-performance interview. “I think this song is so beautiful that it’s she’s [sic] just saying ‘I look better in blak’ because she’s just being proud of who she is and where she’s from. And I’ve sort of taken that on a lot in my life as well.”

In addition to the cover, the band also performed their own original song. They opted for their latest single ‘Week On Repeat’, which arrived in August.

Watch both performances below.

They released their first single for the year ‘Wait A While’ back in March, fitting in a nationwide tour shortly after, before much of the East Coast went into lockdown.

They just wrapped up a run of shows throughout Queensland, including an appearance at Brisbane’s Valley Fiesta festival. The band are slated to play another Brisbane festival next year, Super Fun Day, with a lineup also sporting Hockey Dad, Aunty Donna, Middle Kids and more.

Beddy Rays took home a $15,000 grant earlier this year, after they were announced as winners of the 2021 Levi’s Music Prize. The band won an equal portion of the $90,000 grant split between five other winners, including Ashwarya, Birdz, Jerome Farah, Sycco and JK-47.