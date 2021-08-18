Watch Beks reimagine ‘Titanic’, ‘Dirty Dancing’, ‘The Notebook’ and more in new video for ‘Devoted’

Brisbane pop singer Beks has shared a striking film clip for her latest single ‘Devoted’, flipping the script on a range of iconic films centred around love.

The video, directed by Bread Productions, puts Beks in the role of a brokenhearted cinema employee, losing herself in daydreams based on films such as Titanic, Dirty Dancing, The Notebook, Spiderman 2 and Love, Actually.

Take a look at the video for ‘Devoted’ below:

A press release notes that, “As a queer artist, it was important for Beks to include a diverse cast of twenty dancers.” The dancers appear in a scene serving as a homage to Beks’ hometown of Brisbane, performing in front of the city’s Fortitude Music Hall. It’s also noted that each cast member wears “unique, up-cycled creations from Brisbane fashion designer Kimbra Lou.”

The video was also shot using set pieces made by Beks herself, in an effort to lessen her environmental impact. For example, she said, “I made the door for the Titanic scene out of a boogie board and cardboard.”

Beks is set to launch ‘Devoted’ with a show at Brisbane’s La La Land on August 27, tickets for which are on sale now from Moshtix. A six-track remix EP for the single will follow on September 22.

Her return to the stage follows the cancellation of her performance at a Brisbane NRL game in July. The move was heavily criticised by members of the Australian music community, who pointed out the hypocrisy of having live music cancelled despite the stadium being allowed to run at full capacity.