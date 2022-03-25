Watch BENEE cover Ariana Grande’s ‘God Is A Woman’ for Like A Version

BENEE is the latest artist to have dropped by the triple j studios for the broadcaster’s Like A Version segment, covering Ariana Grande‘s ‘God Is A Woman’.

Aired today (March 25), BENEE’s rendition strips the 2018 single back, taking out the R&B and hip hop elements in favour of a more gentle sound. Hazy guitars and soft drums add an instrumental flair, while the New Zealand singer’s sultry vocals breathe new life into Grande’s lyrics.

“What I like about Ariana Grande as an artist is I feel like she’s just got that feel good, you know, female power, that we can all just belt out. It’s really relatable and cool,” BENEE said in a post-performance interview, adding: “I love the idea of god being a woman. I feel like it’s really badass.”

Check out her cover below.

The singer also performed her own original track as part of the segment, opting for ‘Never Ending’ from her latest EP ‘Lychee’. Watch that below too.

BENEE’s ‘Lychee’ arrived earlier this month, comprising singles ‘Beach Boy’ and ‘Doesn’t Matter’, among others. It’s the first longer project she’s released since her 2020 debut album ‘Hey u x’.

Speaking to NME last month, BENEE revealed she has more music coming this year, saying: “I’ve got so many feature songs with artists.”

“This year people are gonna be like: ‘this girl is doing too much’. But I love featuring on people’s songs. So I’m stoked.”

She’s set to perform at Yours & Owls festival next month alongside an impressive lineup of Bliss N Eso, Flight Facilities, The Jungle Giants, Peking Duk and Violent Soho, among others. Limited tickets are available via the Yours & Owls website.