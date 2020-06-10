GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Watch BENEE make her television debut with ‘Supalonely’ on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Featuring Gus Dapperton

By Caleb Triscari
Benee
BENEE. CREDIT: Imogen Wilson.

New Zealand singer-songwriter BENEE has made an appearance on the most recent episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Benee’s television debut, the performance involved BENEE’s collaborator Gus Dapperton and their band. Watch it below:

Advertisement

The track was first released late last year, but only became a viral hit after spreading through TikTok in March. Since then, ‘Supalonely’ has reached more than 200million streams.

“I’m getting a lot more people coming from different pockets of the world who weren’t listening to my music before, which is insane. It’s definitely opened up a lot of doors for me at the moment,” the singer said in an interview with NME on her sudden surge in fame.

Following its release, BENEE then shared an alternative version of the track in May, titled ‘Lownely‘.

While hosting the show in isolation, Fallon has featured at-home performances from Vampire Weekend‘s Ezra Koenig, Courtney Barnett, Chvrches, Brendon Urie and more.

Last month, Fallon apologised for a resurfaced Saturday Night Live sketch from 2000 that featured the talk show host impersonating comedian Chris Rock in blackface.

Advertisement

“I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable,” Fallon said on Twitter.

  • In This Article:
  • Pop
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.