Watch Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey cover ‘Under Pressure’ at Summer Sounds Festival

Bernard Fanning and Something For Kate frontman Paul Dempsey joined forces over the weekend to deliver a live performance of Queen & David Bowie‘s iconic hit, ‘Under Pressure’.

The live rendition of the song took place on Saturday night (February 27), as both Fanning and Something For Kate performed at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl for the city’s Summer Sounds festival.

The performance comes a few months after the duo debuted the cover via a video posted to Instagram, where both artists were performing from their respective homes.

Advertisement

Watch the live performance below:

Paul Dempsey & Bernard Fanning rip out a live acoustic version of the Queen & David Bowie classic from Melbourne’s Myer Music Bowl on Saturday night at Summer Sounds Festival ⚡️⚡️🌋 Posted by Something For Kate on Sunday, February 28, 2021

The initial cover came in the midst of Melbourne’s intense lockdown that lasted for several months, as the city tried to combat growing numbers of coronavirus.

Something For Kate wrote at the time that the cover was an “ode to our Victorian friends living under Stage 4 restrictions and for that matter, anyone out there who’s feeling the pressure in these challenging times”.

Speaking to NME, Dempsey mentioned his relationship with Fanning, who also made an appearance on Something For Kate’s 2020 album ‘The Modern Medieval’.

“I told Bernard that I wanted him to sound like a cross between David Bowie and David Attenborough – so I started calling him Attenbowie,” Dempsey said.

Advertisement

“And where it sits in the register is just perfect for Bernard’s voice, because he has that beautiful baritone.”

Melbourne’s Summer Sounds festival has one more date to go, with Spacey Jane, RAT!Hammock and more to play Sidney Myer Music Bowl this Thursday, March 4.