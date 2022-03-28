Watch Beyoncé perform ‘Be Alive’ at the Oscars 2022

Beyoncé performed ‘Be Alive’, her contribution to the King Richard soundtrack, live at the Oscars 2022 tonight (March 27) – watch it below now.

The Oscars is taking place at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre and is being presented by a host for the first time since 2017.

For Beyoncé’s performance, the star appeared from the tennis courts in Compton – where Serena and Venus Williams, whose father is portrayed in King Richard – grew up. Beyoncé and her dancers, backing singers and band performed in tennis ball green outfits, with the singer standing on a podium in the middle of the court.

“I want you to tell these people where we are,” she sang, as her backing singers replied: “City of Compton.”

Beyoncé’s first award show performance in 5 years #Oscars pic.twitter.com/u6rZ1tc65D — IVY (@ivyparkspr) March 28, 2022

‘Be Alive’ is in the running for Best Original Song at tonight’s ceremony, marking the first time Beyoncé has been nominated for an Oscar.

Elsewhere, Billie Eilish and Finneas will perform their Bond theme tune ‘No Time To Die’, while Sebastián Yatra will deliver ‘Dos Oruguitas’ from Encanto. Reba McEntire will also perform her Four Good Days contribution, ‘Somehow You Do’, which was written by Diane Warren.

Van Morrison’s ‘Down To Joy’, which appeared on Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, is also in the running for Best Original Song. However, the musician will not appear on the Oscars stage due to “his tour schedule”, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts.

Other performers at tonight’s Oscars include Travis Barker, Sheila E. and Robert Glasper, who will appear as part of an all-star band alongside music director Adam Blackstone. D-Nice and vocal group the Samples are also set to appear during the ceremony.

The Power Of The Dog, Dune and Belfast lead the nominations going into the ceremony. You can keep up with all of the winners from tonight’s ceremony here.