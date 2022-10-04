Watch Beyoncé’s glitzy disco visuals for ‘Summer Renaissance’ Tiffany & Co. campaign

Beyoncé has shared a short visual for her latest campaign with Tiffany & Co., which is soundtracked by her ‘Renaissance‘ song ‘Summer Renaissance’.

The pop behemoth, who last year starred in the jewellery brand’s ‘About Love’ campaign with her husband Jay-Z, appears in the one-minute clip directed by Grammy Award winner Mark Romanek (One Hour Photo, Never Let Me Go) that sees her command a busy downtown nightclub.

With the song itself sampling the queen of disco Donna Summer‘s classic ‘I Feel Love’, the video echoes the Studio 54 era as Beyoncé arrives dressed to impress in glitzy threads and jewellery for the ‘Lose Yourself In Love’ Tiffany campaign.

Advertisement

Beyoncé initially “decided to lead without visuals giving fans the opportunity to be limitless in their expansive listening journey”, as a press release stated upon the release of her seventh solo album ‘Renaissance’, which dropped in July. “It is a chance again to be listeners and not viewers, while taking in every gem of the pristine production.”

Romanek shot the film using a rare 65mm camera as an “exploration of fearless creativity”, Tiffany & Co. executive vp product and communications Alexandre Arnault told The Hollywood Reporter. “‘Lose Yourself in Love’ embodies the beauty of self-love and empowered elegance,” he added.

“Beyoncé is an inspiration to so many because she embodies these qualities. We are honoured to continue our partnership for the second year in a row and usher in an exciting new era of love.”

Meanwhile, in other news, Will.i.am has claimed that he was the inspiration behind Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ remix EP.

Earlier this year Beyoncé released a four-track EP featuring remixes of the ‘Renaissance’ track from the likes of Honey Dijon, Terry Hunter and Nita Aviance.

Advertisement

According to will.i.am though, the whole thing would never have happened without him. Speaking to Metro, he said: “I was in France and her song (‘Break My Soul’) came out and I’m like, ‘I wish the beat did this.’ So I called my collab partner and we did it remotely on FYI, a collaboration tool.”

The Black-Eyed Peas singer then claimed “they weren’t thinking about remixes until I sent it.”

“They put out a remix EP and my song’s first one on it – and I inspired it,” he continued. “I can’t find the word for it – it’s like Santa Claus is real, man!”