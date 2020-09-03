Watch Biffy Clyro cover Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’

Biffy Clyro have delivered an unlikely cover of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s joint single ‘WAP’ – check it out below.

The Scottish trio were performing as part of BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month today (September 3) in support of their new album ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, which was released last month.

As well as offering up ‘Tiny Indoor Fireworks’, Simon Neil and co. took on ‘WAP’ – renaming it ‘WAB’ (wet as Biffy) while altering its more explicit lyrics. “There’s some Biff in this house!” the group chanted at the top of the performance.

“I said, certified freak/ Seven days a week/ If you’re not wet as Biffy/ Then your riffin’ game weak“, Neil rapped. You can watch both tracks below.

“I have no idea how or why, but this somehow works,” said one viewer of ‘WAB’. Another commented: “That was completely BONKERS and I loved it! If you can’t riff then you can’t biff.”

Meanwhile, Neil recently told NME about Biffy’s progress on recording a “sister album” to ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ – among his plans to finish four new albums this year.

“We’ve got 15 songs that didn’t make the album that we’re going to record as soon as possible,” he said. “The plus side of not touring is that we can go straight in and make music.”

Biffy Clyro are set to hit the road for an intimate tour, dubbed the ‘Fingers Crossed Tour’, next April – check out the dates below.

April 2021

11 – University (Mountford Hall), Liverpool

12 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

13 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

15 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

16 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

17 – O2 Academy, Bristol