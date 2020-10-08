Watch Biffy Clyro’s magical live performance of ‘Space’

Biffy Clyro have shared a socially distanced performance video for ‘Space’ – you can watch it below.

Filmed at the iconic Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, the clip sees Simon Neil and co. play the ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ track alongside an orchestra, who are wearing protective face coverings.

The band, their extra musicians and crew are surrounded by a number of lightbulbs before the venue’s disco ball illuminates the room for the song’s climax.

“This is impossibly, emphatically good,” said one fan in the comments section. Another wrote: “The backing vocals are so beautiful in this version.”

Biffy have offered up a number of streamed performances this year, including their divisive cover of ‘WAP’ in Radio 1’s Live Lounge, a powerful rendition of ‘Tiny Indoor Fireworks’ for the virtual Big Weekend event as well as an at-home acoustic gig for NME.

Meanwhile, Neil recently told NME about Biffy Clyro’s progress on recording a “sister album” to ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ – as well as his plans to finish four new records this year.

“We’ve got 15 songs that didn’t make the album that we’re going to record as soon as possible,” he explained. “The plus side of not touring is that we can go straight in and make music.”

Biffy Clyro are set to hit the road for an intimate tour, dubbed the ‘Fingers Crossed Tour’, next April – check out the dates below.

April 2021

11 – University (Mountford Hall), Liverpool

12 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

13 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

15 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

16 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

17 – O2 Academy, Bristol