Watch Biffy side-project Empire State Bastard play first live show with Slayer’s Dave Lombardo

Empire State Bastard – the side project of Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil – have played their first-ever live gig. Check out fan-captured footage and the full setlist below.

The gig took place at the Cathouse venue in Glasgow last night (March 26), and saw the Extreme Metal band perform some of their heaviest hits to date.

Founded by Biffy Clyro frontman Neil and former Oceansize guitarist Mike Vennart, the band features the iconic Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Testament, Mr Bungle) on the drums, and Naomi Macleod (Bitch Falcon) on the bass.

The band opened the show with the first live performance of their debut single, ‘Harvest’, which was released last week. Announcing the track, the band exclaimed: “Empires fall, States rise, Bastards sing…it’s ‘Harvest’ time, motherfuckers!”

From there, the four-piece played a total of thirteen songs – closing with a track called ‘The Looming’. Find the full setlist below (via Setlist.FM).

According to Neil and Vennart, the metal side-project takes inspiration from artists including grunge band Melvins, alternative-vocalist Mike Patton, doom band Sleep and thrash pioneers, Slayer. Check out a selection of footage from the live performance below.

Empire State Bastard played (via Setlist.FM):

Harvest

Blusher

Moi?

The Blues

S&ds

Tired, Aye?

Stutter

Corpse In The Chateau

Palms Of Hands

Dusty

Code (Eat Shit)

Sold

The Looming

Up next, Empire State Bastard are set to continue their run of scheduled performances – many of which are sold-out. This features a show at Manchester’s Rebellion tonight, and a set at London’s Underworld venue on Tuesday (March 28).

Later this year, they will make an appearance at both the UK’s Download festival on June 9, and at the iconic French festival Hellfest on June 18.

Back in 2020, the frontman explained to NME why he wanted to pursue the side project. “I like putting myself in these positions where I’m like, ‘I should never be doing this, so this is what I’m going to do,’” he said.

“I don’t just want to do the same shit. Every time between records, I want to do something that’s fucked up and off the wall. It brings me back to Biffy and I’m more in love with it now than I’ve ever been.”