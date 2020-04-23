Watch Billie Eilish and Finneas livestream gig from home for ‘Play It Forward’ campaign

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas have treated fans to a live-streamed gig while they remain in lockdown.

Performing as part of Verizon’s ‘Pay It Forward Live’ campaign, the pair delivered a 50-minute set which saw Eilish drawing on her acclaimed debut album, as well as discussing the current pandemic.

Before delivering an early rendition of ‘Ilomilo’, she said: “It’s about losing somebody, or being afraid of losing somebody and it kind of being inevitable. The feeling of losing anything, even like your keys or your phone, it feels horrible and terrifying. Especially when you lose a person, it’s a horrible feeling, so it’s the feeling of being afraid and it happening anyway.”

She added: “When we talk about this song, my mom says it feels like being a parent to her. I’m sure it’s terrifying to be a parent, I’ve got a new dog and you always just want to protect them and make sure they’re safe.”

Last week, Eilish also joined John Krasinski to take part in a “virtual prom” for the thousands of students who will miss out on the high school milestone. A legion of online students were treated to a performance of ‘Sucker’ and ‘Bad Guy’ from Eilish and Finneas.

Over the weekend, Eilish and Finneas also joined Lady Gaga’s all-star livestream (April 18) to cover Bobby Hebb’s 1966 track ‘Sunny’.

The pair joined the likes of The Rolling Stones, Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Stevie Wonder in One World: Together At Home.