News Music News

Billie Eilish gives her debut Grammys performance with ‘When The Party’s Over’

The pop star also won Song Of The Year at the ceremony

Rhian Daly
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billie Eilish gave her first Grammys performance at the 2020 ceremony earlier tonight (January 26).

The pop star took to the stage during the televised ceremony to perform a piano-led version of ‘When The Party’s Over’, which features on her acclaimed debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

Eilish was joined by her brother Finneas for the performance, with her collaborator and sibling accompanying her on the piano. You can watch their 2020 Grammys appearance below now.

Advertisement


Shortly afterwards, Eilish and Finneas returned to the stage to collect the trophy for Song Of The Year. In her acceptance speech, Eilish said: “So many other songs deserve this, I’m sorry.

“Thank you so much, this is my first Grammys. I never thought this would happen ever in my whole life. I grew up watching them […] I feel like I joke around a lot and I never take anything seriously at these kinda things, but I genuinely wanna say I’m so grateful.”


She continued: “I only wanna say that I’m grateful and I’m so honoured to be here amongst all of you. I love you to my core. I grew up watching all of you.”

Finneas added: “This is a really, really big deal […] We just make music in a bedroom together. We still do that and they let us do that. This is to all of the kids that are making music in their bedroom today – you’re gonna get one of these.”


The Song Of The Year win followed Eilish winning Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. Finneas, meanwhile, won the award for Producer, Non-Classical.

Other winners at the 2020 Grammys include Lizzo, Tool, Lil Nas X, Cage The Elephant, Rosalía and more. Keep up to date with all of the winners from the night here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Bow down to a legend.
Festivals Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture. They’ve been breaking what’s new and what’s next since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.