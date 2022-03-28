Watch Billie Eilish and Finneas perform ‘No Time To Die’ at the Oscars 2022

Billie Eilish and Finneas performed their Bond theme song ‘No Time To Die’ at the Oscars 2022 tonight (March 27) – watch it below now.

The siblings are two of a number of artists to perform at the Oscars tonight, recreating the nominees for Best Original Song on the Dolby Theatre stage.

For their performance, Eilish and Finneas performed with string and percussion players, while Finneas took on piano duties. Eilish sang from the centre of the stage as slowly moving laser-like beams of light moved around her.

The Best Original Song nomination marks the first time the sister and brother team have been up for an Oscar. As well as that nod, the latest Bond film No Time To Die is also in the running for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.

Elsewhere in the ceremony, Beyoncé performed ‘Be Alive’ from King Richard, while Sebastián Yatra delivered ‘Dos Oruguitas’ from Encanto. Reba McEntire also performed her Four Good Days contribution, ‘Somehow You Do’, which was written by Diane Warren.

Van Morrison’s ‘Down To Joy’, which appeared on Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, is also in the running for Best Original Song. However, the musician will not appear on the Oscars stage due to “his tour schedule”, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts.

Other performers at tonight’s Oscars include Travis Barker, Sheila E. and Robert Glasper, who will appear as part of an all-star band alongside music director Adam Blackstone. D-Nice and vocal group the Samples are also set to appear during the ceremony.

Winners so far at the Oscars 2022 include Ariana DeBose for Actress in a Supporting Role for West Side Story and CODA‘s Troy Kotsur. You can keep up with all of the winners from tonight’s ceremony here.