Billie Eilish interrupted her set at the Governor’s Ball festival last weekend (September 24) to call out security for “not paying attention”.

The singer was headlining the New York-based festival when an apparent incident occurred in the crowd, which she went on to reference.

“Security, why aren’t you paying attention? Like, for real,” she told the crowd in a video which can be seen below.

After continuing to perform her single ‘Everything I Wanted’ for a moment, she then turned her focus back to the security, adding: “One job, please.”

“Everybody good? Are you OK?” Eilish added. The incident in question is still unclear.

when she yelled at security during eiw😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rf7exz2JK7 — daniel (@buwygidan) September 25, 2021

Eilish is currently on tour in support of her recent second album, ‘Happier Than Ever’. The night after her Governor’s Ball performance, she and her brother Finneas joined Coldplay for a special rendition of ‘Fix You’ at the Global Citizen Live event.

The charity gigs took place in numerous cities across the world during a 24-hour broadcast and livestream on Saturday (September 25).

At the New York leg Coldplay were the headliners, and were joined by Eilish and Finneas to share a touching rendition of one of their most famous songs.

‘Happier Than Ever’ came out at the end of July. In a five-star review of the album, NME wrote: “Though it’s unlikely that her place among their ranks was ever in doubt anyway, ‘Happier Than Ever’ fully establishes Billie Eilish as one of her generation’s most significant pop artists – and, better still, does so without repeating a single trick from the debut that turned her life upside down.”