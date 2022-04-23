Watch Billie Eilish meet Lisa Simpson in Disney+ short ‘When Billie Met Lisa’

Billie Eilish has teamed up with Lisa Simpson in the latest Disney+ Simpsons short – you can watch a snippet of When Billie Met Lisa below.

The short, which was released yesterday (April 22), features Eilish and her brother, Finneas, as well as the pop star duo’s mother and father, as they invite Lisa to a jam session in the studio.

Lisa, who begins the short looking for a quiet place to practice her saxophone, is discovered by the chart-topping pair playing the instrument under a bridge. Once they get to the studio, Eilish fires her in-house orchestra in favour of Lisa and the pair get to work on putting a new spin on The Simpsons theme song.

You can can see a clip from the episode below:

We, too, would profusely sob at the chance to jam with @BillieEilish. @TheSimpsons: When Billie Met Lisa is now streaming only on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/osJSidPnR0 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 22, 2022

When Billie Met Lisa is streaming now on Disney+.

This marks the fourth short from The Simpsons to be released on the streaming service, following the Star Wars-themed Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap, the Marvel-inspired The Good, The Bart, And The Loki and last year’s The Simpsons in Plusaversary to celebrate Disney+ Day on November 12.

The Simpsons has featured a huge roster of musical guests over the years, including Paul McCartney, Johnny Cash, James Brown, Red Hot Chili Peppers and recently, The Weeknd.

Eilish previously teamed up with Disney+ for concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, which released in September last year.

Eilish is set to headline Glastonbury 2022 in June, sharing the stage with fellow headliners Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

Meanwhile, Eilish surprised Girl In Red this weekend by presenting her with a Spellemann award at Coachella 2022.

The Norwegian artist, real name Marie Ulven, won the statue – often referred to as a Norwegian Grammy – in the Album Of The Year category for her acclaimed 2021 debut ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.

Ulven was also named Songwriter Of The Year at the Spellemanns – check out the full list of winners here.